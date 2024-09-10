Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co Takes $9.42 Million Position in Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA)

Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co bought a new position in shares of Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 353,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,420,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Caprock Group LLC bought a new stake in Coterra Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,025,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coterra Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,807,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its stake in Coterra Energy by 32.5% in the 2nd quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 400,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,689,000 after acquiring an additional 98,283 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its holdings in Coterra Energy by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 14,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,000 after purchasing an additional 1,249 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coterra Energy in the second quarter valued at $6,321,000. 87.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Coterra Energy Price Performance

CTRA stock opened at $22.80 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $25.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.61. Coterra Energy Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.75 and a 12 month high of $29.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market cap of $16.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.22.

Coterra Energy Announces Dividend

Coterra Energy ( NYSE:CTRA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. Coterra Energy had a net margin of 23.18% and a return on equity of 10.48%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.38 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Coterra Energy Inc. will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.68%. Coterra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.55%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CTRA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Roth Capital upgraded shares of Coterra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Coterra Energy from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Coterra Energy from $39.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target on shares of Coterra Energy in a report on Friday, June 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised Coterra Energy to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $33.12.

Coterra Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Coterra Energy Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company's properties include the Marcellus Shale with approximately 186,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania; Permian Basin properties with approximately 296,000 net acres located in west Texas and southeast New Mexico; and Anadarko Basin properties with approximately 182,000 net acres located in Oklahoma.

