Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Posted by on Sep 10th, 2024

Shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEVGet Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-three brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $229.96.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $250.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $204.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Veeva Systems from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Guggenheim boosted their target price on Veeva Systems from $211.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on Veeva Systems from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 31st.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, SVP Jonathan Faddis sold 2,353 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $470,600.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,807,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 10.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VEEV. Cim LLC boosted its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cim LLC now owns 5,364 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $982,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Veeva Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,231,000. Sycomore Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Veeva Systems during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $8,298,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 11,682 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,138,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New Wave Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Veeva Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $231,000. 88.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Veeva Systems Stock Performance

Shares of VEEV opened at $222.66 on Tuesday. Veeva Systems has a 52-week low of $162.72 and a 52-week high of $236.90. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $193.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $201.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.81.

About Veeva Systems

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry. It offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software and analytics solutions, such as Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) that enable customer-facing employees at pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies; Veeva Vault PromoMats, an end-to-end content and digital asset management solution; Veeva Vault Medical that provides source of medical content across multiple channels and geographies; Veeva Crossix, an analytics platform for pharmaceutical brands; Veeva OpenData, a customer reference data solution; Veeva Link, a data application that allows link to generate real-time intelligence; and Veeva Compass includes de-identified and longitudinal patient data for the United States.

