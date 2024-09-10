Veritex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VBTX) Shares Sold by LSV Asset Management

LSV Asset Management cut its stake in shares of Veritex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VBTX – Free Report) by 0.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,394,709 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 13,000 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management owned about 2.56% of Veritex worth $29,414,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VBTX. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Veritex by 0.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,795,336 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $77,766,000 after buying an additional 23,222 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Veritex by 1.9% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,968,608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,518,000 after buying an additional 37,617 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Veritex by 19.8% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,853,774 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,139,000 after buying an additional 305,980 shares during the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Veritex by 16.4% in the first quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 1,668,743 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,193,000 after buying an additional 235,154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Veritex by 23.2% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,303,041 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,322,000 after buying an additional 245,133 shares during the last quarter. 88.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Veritex alerts:

Veritex Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of VBTX stock opened at $24.18 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of 14.06 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a 50-day moving average of $23.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.18. Veritex Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.93 and a 1-year high of $25.84.

Veritex Dividend Announcement

Veritex ( NASDAQ:VBTX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $106.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $108.39 million. Veritex had a return on equity of 7.97% and a net margin of 11.52%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.64 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Veritex Holdings, Inc. will post 2.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 9th. Veritex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.51%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on VBTX. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 target price on shares of Veritex in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Veritex from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Stephens upped their price objective on shares of Veritex from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Veritex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $27.50.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Veritex

Veritex Profile

(Free Report)

Veritex Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Veritex Community Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses, and professionals. The company accepts deposit products include demand, savings, money market, and time accounts. Its loan products include commercial real estate and general commercial, mortgage warehouse loans, residential real estate, construction and land, farmland, paycheck protection program, 1-4 family residential, agricultural, multi-family residential, and consumer loans, as well as purchased receivables financing.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Veritex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veritex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.