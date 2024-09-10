Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $25.17.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on VSAT. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Viasat from $28.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Viasat from $30.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 31st. StockNews.com cut Viasat from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Viasat from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Viasat in a research note on Monday, June 17th.

Get Viasat alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on VSAT

Viasat Stock Performance

VSAT opened at $15.97 on Tuesday. Viasat has a 1-year low of $11.76 and a 1-year high of $29.11. The stock has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.82 and a beta of 1.35. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 3.08 and a quick ratio of 2.78.

Viasat (NASDAQ:VSAT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.16. Viasat had a negative return on equity of 19.76% and a negative net margin of 22.13%. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.83) earnings per share. Viasat’s revenue was up 41.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Viasat will post -1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other Viasat news, insider Cpp Investment Board Private H sold 2,811,442 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.90, for a total value of $55,947,695.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,545,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $170,052,146.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Viasat

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in Viasat by 63.6% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 644,155 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $8,181,000 after acquiring an additional 250,389 shares during the period. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN grew its holdings in shares of Viasat by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 3,449,281 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $43,806,000 after purchasing an additional 36,681 shares during the period. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Viasat during the 2nd quarter worth about $319,000. Algert Global LLC acquired a new stake in Viasat during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $214,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in Viasat by 259.0% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 62,072 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $788,000 after buying an additional 44,782 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.05% of the company’s stock.

About Viasat

(Get Free Report

Viasat, Inc provides broadband and communications products and services worldwide. The company's Satellite Services segment offers satellite-based fixed broadband services, including broadband internet access and voice over internet protocol services to consumers and businesses; in-flight entertainment and aviation software services to commercial airlines and private business jets; satellite-based connectivity services; mobile broadband services, including satellite-based internet services to energy offshore vessels, cruise ships, consumer ferries, and yachts; and energy services, which include ultra-secure solutions IP connectivity, bandwidth-optimized over-the-top applications, industrial internet-of-things big data enablement, and industry-leading machine learning analytics.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Viasat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viasat and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.