Victory Capital Management Inc. Buys 238,485 Shares of The AES Co. (NYSE:AES)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in The AES Co. (NYSE:AES – Free Report) by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,098,774 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 238,485 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.30% of AES worth $36,875,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rise Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of AES by 92.4% during the 2nd quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 1,499 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new stake in AES during the second quarter worth $28,000. UMB Bank n.a. increased its holdings in AES by 102.3% in the 2nd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,776 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 898 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of AES during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AES during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. 93.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get AES alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have commented on AES shares. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of AES from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Seaport Res Ptn lowered AES from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on AES from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.71.

AES Trading Up 0.1 %

AES stock opened at $16.21 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $17.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.63, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The AES Co. has a fifty-two week low of $11.43 and a fifty-two week high of $22.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.51 and a beta of 1.07.

AES (NYSE:AES – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.22 billion. AES had a net margin of 6.07% and a return on equity of 32.74%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.21 EPS. Analysts expect that The AES Co. will post 1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AES Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 1st were given a $0.1725 dividend. This represents a $0.69 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 1st. AES’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 95.83%.

AES Company Profile

(Free Report)

The AES Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified power generation and utility company in the United States and internationally. The company owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries; owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The AES Co. (NYSE:AES – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AES Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AES and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.