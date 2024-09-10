Victory Capital Management Inc. Buys 66,460 Shares of Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD)

Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD – Free Report) by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 733,082 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 66,460 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 0.92% of Cactus worth $38,663,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cactus by 0.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,571,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,182,000 after buying an additional 53,142 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its holdings in shares of Cactus by 1.3% in the second quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 1,955,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,119,000 after purchasing an additional 25,839 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP increased its stake in Cactus by 39.1% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 1,336,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,921,000 after buying an additional 375,829 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in Cactus by 3.9% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,293,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,778,000 after acquiring an additional 48,379 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Cactus by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,049,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,645,000 after purchasing an additional 73,704 shares during the period. 85.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cactus alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

WHD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Johnson Rice cut Cactus from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Cactus from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Barclays raised their price target on Cactus from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Cactus from $55.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.00.

Cactus Trading Up 0.7 %

WHD opened at $55.53 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.12, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.96. Cactus, Inc. has a one year low of $37.58 and a one year high of $64.96. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.75 and a quick ratio of 2.59.

Cactus (NYSE:WHD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.09. Cactus had a return on equity of 21.22% and a net margin of 16.88%. The company had revenue of $290.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $276.76 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.84 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Cactus, Inc. will post 3.03 EPS for the current year.

Cactus Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This is a positive change from Cactus’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 26th. Cactus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.72%.

Cactus Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cactus, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and leases pressure control and spoolable pipes in the United States, Australia, Canada, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Pressure Control and Spoolable Technologies. The Pressure Control segment designs, manufactures, sells, and rents a range of wellhead and pressure control equipment under the Cactus Wellhead brand name through service centers.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WHD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cactus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cactus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.