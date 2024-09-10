Victory Capital Management Inc. Buys 86,001 Shares of Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS)

Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS – Free Report) by 39.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 305,051 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 86,001 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 0.71% of Chart Industries worth $44,031,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. National Bank of Canada FI grew its position in Chart Industries by 67.7% during the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,576 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $220,000 after acquiring an additional 636 shares during the last quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of Chart Industries by 4.2% during the second quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 40,450 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,839,000 after purchasing an additional 1,639 shares in the last quarter. Roubaix Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chart Industries during the second quarter worth about $1,813,000. Versor Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of Chart Industries in the second quarter valued at approximately $462,000. Finally, DDD Partners LLC bought a new position in Chart Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $14,286,000.

Chart Industries Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of NYSE:GTLS opened at $110.05 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.27. Chart Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $106.88 and a 52-week high of $179.43. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $134.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $144.51. The firm has a market cap of $4.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 110.05, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.70.

Insider Transactions at Chart Industries

Chart Industries ( NYSE:GTLS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by ($0.39). Chart Industries had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 2.80%. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.19 earnings per share. Chart Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Chart Industries, Inc. will post 10.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Jillian C. Evanko purchased 440 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $114.31 per share, for a total transaction of $50,296.40. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 125,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,339,960.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.95% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Bank of America upped their price target on Chart Industries from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $199.00 target price on shares of Chart Industries in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Chart Industries from $193.00 to $147.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Chart Industries to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Chart Industries from $168.00 to $144.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $187.46.

About Chart Industries

Chart Industries, Inc engages in the designing, engineering, and manufacturing of process technologies and equipment for the gas and liquid molecules in the United States and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products, and Repair, Service & Leasing.

