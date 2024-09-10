Victory Capital Management Inc. Decreases Position in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI)

Victory Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Free Report) by 22.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,488,251 shares of the company’s stock after selling 435,236 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.14% of VICI Properties worth $42,624,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VICI. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in VICI Properties by 97.4% during the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 58,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,874,000 after buying an additional 28,995 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of VICI Properties during the fourth quarter worth approximately $472,000. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 29,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $930,000 after acquiring an additional 763 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc. raised its position in VICI Properties by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 136,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,351,000 after purchasing an additional 6,901 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in VICI Properties by 19.2% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 37,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,190,000 after purchasing an additional 6,005 shares during the period. 97.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get VICI Properties alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on VICI shares. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of VICI Properties from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $33.00 price target on shares of VICI Properties in a report on Friday, June 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their target price on VICI Properties from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.44.

VICI Properties Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of VICI opened at $33.86 on Tuesday. VICI Properties Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.63 and a twelve month high of $34.02. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.38, a PEG ratio of 5.26 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $31.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.67.

VICI Properties Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 18th will be issued a $0.4325 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 18th. This represents a $1.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.11%. This is a boost from VICI Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. VICI Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.61%.

VICI Properties Profile

(Free Report)

VICI Properties Inc is an S&P 500 experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including Caesars Palace Las Vegas, MGM Grand and the Venetian Resort Las Vegas, three of the most iconic entertainment facilities on the Las Vegas Strip.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VICI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for VICI Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VICI Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.