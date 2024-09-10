Victory Capital Management Inc. Decreases Stake in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

Victory Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Free Report) by 4.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 751,760 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,558 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $37,550,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MNST. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Monster Beverage during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Stephens Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Monster Beverage during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Monster Beverage by 360.0% during the fourth quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 506 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kings Path Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Monster Beverage in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. 72.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Monster Beverage Trading Up 4.3 %

NASDAQ:MNST opened at $50.74 on Tuesday. Monster Beverage Co. has a 12-month low of $43.32 and a 12-month high of $61.22. The firm has a market cap of $49.70 billion, a PE ratio of 31.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $48.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.59.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Monster Beverage ( NASDAQ:MNST Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.04). Monster Beverage had a net margin of 22.84% and a return on equity of 22.23%. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.39 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Monster Beverage Co. will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MNST has been the topic of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $59.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $56.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Monster Beverage from $59.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Roth Mkm lowered their price objective on Monster Beverage from $56.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $55.85.

Monster Beverage Company Profile

(Free Report)

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, Alcohol Brands, and Other.

