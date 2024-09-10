Victory Capital Management Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Corpay, Inc. (NYSE:CPAY)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in Corpay, Inc. (NYSE:CPAY – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 153,359 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,720 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 0.22% of Corpay worth $40,856,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hendershot Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Corpay by 48.4% during the 2nd quarter. Hendershot Investments Inc. now owns 29,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,944,000 after buying an additional 9,725 shares during the period. LGT Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Corpay in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. TD Asset Management Inc bought a new position in Corpay in the second quarter valued at about $41,475,000. Generate Investment Management Ltd purchased a new position in Corpay in the second quarter worth about $19,540,000. Finally, Versor Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of Corpay during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,118,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Corpay alerts:

Corpay Stock Performance

CPAY stock opened at $307.40 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $289.73. Corpay, Inc. has a one year low of $220.39 and a one year high of $319.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.87, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.22.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Corpay ( NYSE:CPAY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $4.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.51 by $0.04. Corpay had a net margin of 26.41% and a return on equity of 38.93%. The business had revenue of $975.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $973.84 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.85 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Corpay, Inc. will post 17.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Corpay from $295.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Wolfe Research raised Corpay from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $310.00 price target on shares of Corpay in a report on Thursday, August 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Corpay from $327.00 to $353.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on Corpay from $355.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $332.50.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on CPAY

Corpay Company Profile

(Free Report)

Corpay, Inc operates as a payments company that helps businesses and consumers manage vehicle-related expenses, lodging expenses, and corporate payments in the United States, Brazil, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers vehicle payment solutions, which include fuel, tolls, parking, fleet maintenance, and long-haul transportation services, as well as prepaid food and transportation vouchers and cards.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Corpay, Inc. (NYSE:CPAY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Corpay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corpay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.