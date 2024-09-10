Victory Capital Management Inc. Grows Position in Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK)

Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK – Free Report) by 483.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 980,358 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 812,464 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Bank OZK were worth $40,195,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in OZK. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Bank OZK by 136.0% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 359,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,930,000 after acquiring an additional 207,341 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. grew its position in shares of Bank OZK by 77.3% during the fourth quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 188,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,397,000 after purchasing an additional 82,233 shares in the last quarter. M&G Plc purchased a new stake in shares of Bank OZK in the first quarter worth about $8,437,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its stake in Bank OZK by 27.1% during the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 140,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,387,000 after buying an additional 29,993 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Bank OZK during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $873,000. Institutional investors own 86.18% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on OZK. StockNews.com raised Bank OZK from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Bank OZK in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Bank OZK from $39.00 to $35.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Citigroup cut Bank OZK from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $57.00 to $37.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on Bank OZK from $41.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.71.

Bank OZK Price Performance

OZK opened at $40.05 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $42.85 and a 200 day moving average of $43.27. The stock has a market cap of $4.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.71 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Bank OZK has a 52-week low of $34.76 and a 52-week high of $52.36.

Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52. The firm had revenue of $416.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $414.39 million. Bank OZK had a net margin of 27.04% and a return on equity of 14.50%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.47 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bank OZK will post 6.01 EPS for the current year.

Bank OZK Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 12th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 12th. This is an increase from Bank OZK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. Bank OZK’s payout ratio is currently 26.80%.

Bank OZK Profile

Bank OZK provides various retail and commercial banking services for individuals and businesses in the United States. The company offers deposit services, including non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing transaction, business sweep, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other accounts, as well as time and reciprocal deposits.

Featured Articles

