Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $42.76 Million Stock Position in First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN)

Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,711,401 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 51,680 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in First Horizon were worth $42,759,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hodges Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of First Horizon by 10.9% during the second quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 407,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,418,000 after buying an additional 40,000 shares during the last quarter. Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in First Horizon by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. now owns 981,704 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,481,000 after acquiring an additional 9,749 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Horizon in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $851,000. Versor Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of First Horizon in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,394,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of First Horizon by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 15,771 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 1,094 shares in the last quarter. 80.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

First Horizon Stock Up 2.4 %

NYSE:FHN opened at $15.72 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. First Horizon Co. has a 12-month low of $10.08 and a 12-month high of $17.46. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.99, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.88.

First Horizon Dividend Announcement

First Horizon ( NYSE:FHN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $819.82 million. First Horizon had a net margin of 14.03% and a return on equity of 8.84%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.39 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that First Horizon Co. will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. First Horizon’s payout ratio is 41.96%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently commented on FHN. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of First Horizon in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Raymond James downgraded shares of First Horizon from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of First Horizon from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of First Horizon in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on First Horizon from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.31.

First Horizon Company Profile

(Free Report)

First Horizon Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Horizon Bank that provides various financial services. The company operates through Regional Banking and Specialty Banking segments. It offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

