Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $47.04 Million Stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 17.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 484,562 shares of the company’s stock after selling 104,675 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $47,036,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AGG. First Community Trust NA bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Vima LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Lynx Investment Advisory bought a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. 83.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Performance

AGG opened at $101.34 on Tuesday. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $91.58 and a fifty-two week high of $101.60. The company’s 50-day moving average is $99.26 and its 200 day moving average is $97.69.

About iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.