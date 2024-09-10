Victory Capital Management Inc. Increases Holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 46.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 510,593 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 161,302 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $37,089,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC now owns 29,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,140,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Cardinal Point Capital Management ULC raised its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.9% during the second quarter. Cardinal Point Capital Management ULC now owns 3,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI lifted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.5% during the second quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 29,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,149,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWS Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. CWS Financial Advisors LLC now owns 33,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,448,000 after buying an additional 156 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Trading Up 1.1 %

IEFA opened at $75.07 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $74.36 and a 200 day moving average of $73.79. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $56.55 and a 12 month high of $70.84. The firm has a market cap of $117.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.82.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

