Victory Capital Management Inc. Purchases 114,426 Shares of Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH)

Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH – Free Report) by 10.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,246,456 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 114,426 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.20% of Invitation Homes worth $44,735,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in INVH. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Invitation Homes by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 669,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,852,000 after purchasing an additional 36,951 shares during the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Invitation Homes by 56.4% during the first quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 173,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,174,000 after buying an additional 62,547 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Invitation Homes by 14.2% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,056,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,632,000 after buying an additional 131,068 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Invitation Homes in the first quarter worth about $2,635,000. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invitation Homes in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,482,000. 96.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Invitation Homes from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Monday, August 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Invitation Homes in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Invitation Homes from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Monday. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Invitation Homes from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price target on Invitation Homes from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.90.

Invitation Homes Stock Performance

Shares of INVH stock opened at $35.69 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $35.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.10. The stock has a market cap of $21.86 billion, a PE ratio of 41.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Invitation Homes Inc. has a 12 month low of $28.49 and a 12 month high of $37.80.

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.34). The business had revenue of $653.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $654.70 million. Invitation Homes had a net margin of 18.75% and a return on equity of 4.68%. On average, equities analysts expect that Invitation Homes Inc. will post 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Invitation Homes Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 27th were paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.14%. Invitation Homes’s payout ratio is currently 128.74%.

About Invitation Homes

Invitation Homes, an S&P 500 company, is the nation's premier single-family home leasing and management company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, Together with you, we make a house a home, reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

