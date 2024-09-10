Victory Capital Management Inc. Purchases 15,446 Shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM)

Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM – Free Report) by 1.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 920,012 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,446 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 1.14% of Artisan Partners Asset Management worth $37,969,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,934,002 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $85,444,000 after purchasing an additional 12,977 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $239,000. QRG Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 32,032 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,415,000 after acquiring an additional 3,023 shares during the period. Finally, Moran Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 64.4% in the fourth quarter. Moran Wealth Management LLC now owns 34,936 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,543,000 after acquiring an additional 13,686 shares in the last quarter. 86.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE APAM opened at $39.60 on Tuesday. Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.12 and a 1 year high of $46.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $41.02 and a 200 day moving average of $42.52. The stock has a market cap of $3.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.07 and a beta of 1.79.

Artisan Partners Asset Management ( NYSE:APAM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The asset manager reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $270.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $274.70 million. Artisan Partners Asset Management had a net margin of 22.75% and a return on equity of 71.76%. Artisan Partners Asset Management’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.71 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. will post 3.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th were issued a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.17%. This is an increase from Artisan Partners Asset Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 16th. Artisan Partners Asset Management’s payout ratio is 86.59%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on APAM. TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. StockNews.com downgraded Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management in a research note on Monday, July 29th.

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc is publicly owned investment manager. It provides its services to pension and profit sharing plans, trusts, endowments, foundations, charitable organizations, government entities, private funds and non-U.S. funds, as well as mutual funds, non-U.S. funds and collective trusts.

