Victory Capital Management Inc. Purchases 428,239 Shares of Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF)

Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF – Free Report) by 21.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,429,738 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 428,239 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 0.52% of Cleveland-Cliffs worth $37,394,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hodges Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Cleveland-Cliffs by 5.0% during the second quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,199,634 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $33,852,000 after buying an additional 104,197 shares during the period. Quest Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs during the 4th quarter valued at about $71,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 40,118 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $879,000 after acquiring an additional 984 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 82.2% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 392,842 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $8,932,000 after purchasing an additional 177,198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis bought a new position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in the first quarter worth approximately $100,000. 67.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Celso L. Goncalves, Jr. purchased 7,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $14.98 per share, with a total value of $108,605.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 314,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,709,142.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Ben Oren acquired 6,700 shares of Cleveland-Cliffs stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $14.99 per share, with a total value of $100,433.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,167 shares in the company, valued at $212,363.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Celso L. Goncalves, Jr. bought 7,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.98 per share, with a total value of $108,605.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 314,362 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,709,142.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.76% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on CLF. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $17.50 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Cleveland-Cliffs from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $23.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Cleveland-Cliffs in a report on Monday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cleveland-Cliffs has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.94.

Cleveland-Cliffs Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE:CLF opened at $11.27 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.73 and a beta of 1.98. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $14.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.02 and a 12-month high of $22.97.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The mining company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $5.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.18 billion. Cleveland-Cliffs had a return on equity of 4.94% and a net margin of 0.21%. Cleveland-Cliffs’s quarterly revenue was down 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.69 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

About Cleveland-Cliffs

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

Featured Articles

