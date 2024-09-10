Victory Capital Management Inc. Purchases 752,018 Shares of Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UA)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UA – Free Report) by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,059,071 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 752,018 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 1.39% of Under Armour worth $39,566,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. TFO Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Under Armour by 529,600.0% during the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 5,296 shares during the period. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Under Armour in the 4th quarter worth $50,000. Headlands Technologies LLC grew its position in Under Armour by 24,302.4% in the first quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 10,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 10,207 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in shares of Under Armour during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Finally, CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Under Armour by 31.1% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 12,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 2,995 shares during the period. 36.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Under Armour Stock Down 4.3 %

Shares of NYSE UA opened at $7.18 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $7.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.55 and a beta of 1.63. Under Armour, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.86 and a 52-week high of $8.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.73.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Under Armour ( NYSE:UA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter. Under Armour had a positive return on equity of 11.98% and a negative net margin of 1.35%. Sell-side analysts expect that Under Armour, Inc. will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Under Armour from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 24th.

Under Armour Profile

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. The company provides its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose fit types. It also offers footwear products for running, training, basketball, cleated sports, recovery, and outdoor applications.

