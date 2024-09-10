Victory Capital Management Inc. Raises Stock Position in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR)

Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Free Report) by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,255 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in NVR were worth $39,878,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in NVR by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 305 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,135,000 after buying an additional 2 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its stake in NVR by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 214 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,498,000 after purchasing an additional 2 shares in the last quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd grew its stake in NVR by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 267 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,162,000 after purchasing an additional 2 shares in the last quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in NVR by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 2 shares during the period. Finally, Smith Group Asset Management LLC raised its position in NVR by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Smith Group Asset Management LLC now owns 212 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,717,000 after purchasing an additional 2 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.67% of the company’s stock.

In other NVR news, CAO Matthew B. Kelpy sold 175 shares of NVR stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8,650.00, for a total transaction of $1,513,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,989,500. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other NVR news, CAO Matthew B. Kelpy sold 175 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8,650.00, for a total transaction of $1,513,750.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,989,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Matthew B. Kelpy sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8,500.00, for a total transaction of $1,700,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 230 shares in the company, valued at $1,955,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 648 shares of company stock valued at $5,547,709 over the last quarter. 7.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NVR opened at $9,143.01 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $8,510.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7,966.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a current ratio of 5.84. NVR, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5,210.49 and a 1 year high of $9,360.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.16 billion, a PE ratio of 19.06, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.18.

NVR (NYSE:NVR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The construction company reported $120.69 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $121.65 by ($0.96). NVR had a return on equity of 38.51% and a net margin of 16.83%. The firm had revenue of $2.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.48 billion. On average, analysts predict that NVR, Inc. will post 500.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates through, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking segments. It engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

