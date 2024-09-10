Victory Capital Management Inc. Reduces Holdings in Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE)

Victory Capital Management Inc. cut its position in Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE – Free Report) by 2.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 245,160 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,279 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Cboe Global Markets were worth $41,692,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 713 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. Marion Wealth Management raised its stake in Cboe Global Markets by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Marion Wealth Management now owns 10,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,895,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Cboe Global Markets by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 2,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp increased its stake in Cboe Global Markets by 0.3% in the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 24,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,468,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Czech National Bank boosted its position in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 0.5% in the first quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 18,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,412,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.73% of the company’s stock.

Cboe Global Markets Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of Cboe Global Markets stock opened at $211.48 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $193.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $184.47. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $103.82 and a fifty-two week high of $139.00. The firm has a market cap of $22.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 109.01 and a beta of 0.61.

Cboe Global Markets ( BATS:CBOE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The company reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $513.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $514.51 million. Cboe Global Markets had a net margin of 5.77% and a return on equity of 20.05%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.78 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 6.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cboe Global Markets announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Friday, August 16th that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 2.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Cboe Global Markets Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. This is a positive change from Cboe Global Markets’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. Cboe Global Markets’s dividend payout ratio is currently 98.97%.

Insider Activity at Cboe Global Markets

In other news, COO Christopher A. Isaacson sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $1,050,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 51,855 shares in the company, valued at $9,074,625. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Cboe Global Markets news, COO Christopher A. Isaacson sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $1,050,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 51,855 shares in the company, valued at $9,074,625. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jill Griebenow sold 1,622 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.33, for a total transaction of $346,021.26. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 8,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,886,690.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 24,261 shares of company stock worth $4,654,822 in the last 90 days. 0.51% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $199.00 to $209.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Cboe Global Markets from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $168.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on Cboe Global Markets from $197.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $210.00 price objective (up previously from $203.00) on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $186.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $199.64.

Cboe Global Markets Profile

Cboe Global Markets, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an options exchange worldwide. It operates through six segments: Options, North American Equities, Europe and Asia Pacific, Futures, Global FX, and Digital. The Options segment trades in listed market indices. The North American Equities segment trades in listed U.S.

