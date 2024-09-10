Victory Capital Management Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in FirstCash Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCFS)

Victory Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in FirstCash Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCFS – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 346,987 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,816 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.76% of FirstCash worth $36,392,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. grew its position in shares of FirstCash by 4.6% in the second quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 2,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its position in shares of FirstCash by 0.3% in the first quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 46,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,924,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its stake in shares of FirstCash by 5.6% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of FirstCash by 1.0% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 17,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,809,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. raised its stake in FirstCash by 62.2% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. 80.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, BTIG Research initiated coverage on FirstCash in a research note on Friday, June 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.00.

Shares of NASDAQ FCFS opened at $117.51 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.34 billion, a PE ratio of 22.91 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a quick ratio of 3.04, a current ratio of 4.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $112.45 and a 200-day moving average of $116.16. FirstCash Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $88.79 and a 52-week high of $133.64.

FirstCash (NASDAQ:FCFS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $831.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $824.87 million. FirstCash had a return on equity of 14.90% and a net margin of 7.17%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.22 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that FirstCash Holdings, Inc. will post 6.56 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. This is a boost from FirstCash’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 15th. FirstCash’s payout ratio is 29.63%.

In other news, Director Douglas Richard Rippel sold 7,316 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.98, for a total value of $877,773.68. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,735,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $568,206,443.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Douglas Richard Rippel sold 7,316 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.98, for a total value of $877,773.68. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,735,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $568,206,443.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO R Douglas Orr sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.18, for a total value of $214,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 90,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,722,833.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,180 shares of company stock worth $1,435,842 over the last ninety days. 14.77% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About FirstCash

FirstCash Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates retail pawn stores in the United States, Mexico, and rest of Latin America. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Pawn, Latin America Pawn, and Retail POS Payment Solutions segments. Its pawn stores lend money on the collateral of pledged personal property, including jewelry, electronics, tools, appliances, sporting goods, and musical instruments; and retails merchandise acquired through collateral forfeitures on forfeited pawn loans and over-the-counter purchases of merchandise directly from customers.

