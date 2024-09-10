Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 19,519 Shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 543,114 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 19,519 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $41,825,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Boston Scientific during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $930,626,000. Putnam Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 110.5% during the 4th quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 13,067,570 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $755,436,000 after acquiring an additional 6,859,280 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 236.1% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 9,419,829 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $544,560,000 after acquiring an additional 6,617,360 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors purchased a new position in shares of Boston Scientific in the first quarter valued at $182,897,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Boston Scientific by 1.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 127,437,884 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $8,728,221,000 after purchasing an additional 1,988,082 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Boston Scientific alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Boston Scientific news, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 6,983 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.12, for a total transaction of $517,579.96. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 40,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,978,734.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 20,949 shares of company stock valued at $1,627,877 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on BSX. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $79.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on Boston Scientific from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Argus upped their price objective on Boston Scientific from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on Boston Scientific from $77.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Boston Scientific from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $85.38.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Boston Scientific

Boston Scientific Trading Up 1.3 %

BSX opened at $82.65 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $77.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.70. The company has a market capitalization of $121.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.45, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.79. Boston Scientific Co. has a 52 week low of $48.35 and a 52 week high of $82.80.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $4.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.02 billion. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 12.00% and a return on equity of 16.59%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.53 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Boston Scientific Co. will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current year.

About Boston Scientific

(Free Report)

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through two segments, MedSurg and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions, such as resolution clips, biliary stent systems, stents and electrocautery enhanced delivery systems, direct visualization systems, digital catheters, and single-use duodenoscopes; devices to treat urological conditions, including ureteral stents, catheters, baskets, guidewires, sheaths, balloons, single-use digital flexible ureteroscopes, holmium laser systems, artificial urinary sphincter, laser system, fiber, and hydrogel systems; and devices to treat neurological movement disorders and manage chronic pain, such as spinal cord stimulator system, proprietary programming software, radiofrequency generator, indirect decompression systems, practice optimization tools, and deep brain stimulation system.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.