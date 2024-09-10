Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 288,604 Shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Free Report) by 11.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,175,493 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 288,604 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $46,055,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Rise Advisors LLC increased its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 253.9% during the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 1,465 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,051 shares during the period. Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. American National Bank increased its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 89.4% in the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 1,949 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 920 shares during the period. ORG Partners LLC increased its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 224.5% in the 2nd quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 1,853 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 1,282 shares during the period. Finally, Founders Financial Alliance LLC increased its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 52.8% in the 4th quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 2,463 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 851 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Hewlett Packard Enterprise alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HPE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Argus raised shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, June 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Susquehanna reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a report on Friday. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.83.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Hewlett Packard Enterprise news, CEO Gerri Gold sold 22,784 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.67, for a total transaction of $493,729.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,236,945.27. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE HPE opened at $17.60 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.53. The company has a market cap of $22.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 12-month low of $14.47 and a 12-month high of $22.82.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 4th. The technology company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $7.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.67 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a net margin of 6.39% and a return on equity of 8.94%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.35 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 19th will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 19th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.95%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.96%.

About Hewlett Packard Enterprise

(Free Report)

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It operates in six segments: Compute, HPC & AI, Storage, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments and Other.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HPE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hewlett Packard Enterprise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hewlett Packard Enterprise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.