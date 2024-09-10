Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 60,566 Shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT)

Victory Capital Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT – Free Report) by 4.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,423,194 shares of the company’s stock after selling 60,566 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Essential Properties Realty Trust were worth $39,437,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Essential Properties Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 71.4% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 122.9% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 686 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 116.4% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,046 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 54.2% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,310 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Essential Properties Realty Trust alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Essential Properties Realty Trust

In other Essential Properties Realty Trust news, CEO Peter M. Mavoides sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total value of $33,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 513,264 shares in the company, valued at $14,371,392. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Peter M. Mavoides sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total value of $33,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 513,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,371,392. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Peter M. Mavoides sold 12,712 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.03, for a total value of $356,317.36. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 500,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,030,472.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 62,592 shares of company stock valued at $1,863,808 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EPRT has been the subject of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust in a research note on Friday, June 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $31.25 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Scotiabank increased their target price on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $31.73.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Essential Properties Realty Trust

Essential Properties Realty Trust Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of EPRT stock opened at $32.30 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $30.15 and a 200 day moving average of $27.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 4.90 and a quick ratio of 4.90. Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.49 and a 1-year high of $32.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.66 billion, a PE ratio of 26.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.37.

Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.13). Essential Properties Realty Trust had a net margin of 48.12% and a return on equity of 6.28%. The company had revenue of $109.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $102.99 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.41 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Essential Properties Realty Trust Profile

(Free Report)

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc, a real estate company, acquires, owns, and manages single-tenant properties in the United States. The company leases its properties to middle-market companies, such as restaurants, car washes, automotive services, medical and dental services, convenience stores, equipment rental, entertainment, early childhood education, grocery, and health and fitness on a long-term basis.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EPRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Essential Properties Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essential Properties Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.