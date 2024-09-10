Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 9,074 Shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report) by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 151,432 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 9,074 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.07% of Air Products and Chemicals worth $39,077,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of APD. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS boosted its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 47,643 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $12,294,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI grew its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 2,931.0% in the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,796,531 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $444,352,000 after purchasing an additional 1,737,260 shares during the last quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp raised its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 15.7% in the second quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp now owns 1,642 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $433,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. lifted its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 6.4% during the second quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 1,897 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $489,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Journey Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Journey Advisory Group LLC now owns 15,351 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,961,000 after buying an additional 585 shares in the last quarter. 81.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Air Products and Chemicals alerts:

Air Products and Chemicals Stock Up 1.9 %

APD stock opened at $273.82 on Tuesday. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a one year low of $212.24 and a one year high of $307.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.27. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $268.91 and its 200 day moving average is $256.67. The firm has a market cap of $60.87 billion, a PE ratio of 24.71, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.81.

Air Products and Chemicals Dividend Announcement

Air Products and Chemicals ( NYSE:APD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $3.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.04 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.04 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 16.53% and a net margin of 21.24%. On average, research analysts forecast that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 12.32 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be given a dividend of $1.77 per share. This represents a $7.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 1st. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.90%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $240.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $240.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Barclays upped their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $290.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $276.00 to $281.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $297.40.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Air Products and Chemicals

Air Products and Chemicals Profile

(Free Report)

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; and specialty gases for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Air Products and Chemicals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Products and Chemicals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.