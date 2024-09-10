Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH) Shares Sold by LSV Asset Management

LSV Asset Management reduced its stake in shares of Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH – Free Report) by 32.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,366,465 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,130,168 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management owned 1.72% of Vishay Intertechnology worth $52,772,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 68,706 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,647,000 after acquiring an additional 7,764 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in Vishay Intertechnology in the 4th quarter worth about $439,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Vishay Intertechnology by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,430,735 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $226,056,000 after purchasing an additional 75,537 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Vishay Intertechnology by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,256,854 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $78,067,000 after purchasing an additional 14,123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 451,952 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $10,833,000 after buying an additional 1,689 shares in the last quarter. 93.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, TD Cowen decreased their target price on Vishay Intertechnology from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th.

VSH opened at $17.88 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a PE ratio of 10.28 and a beta of 1.10. Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.75 and a twelve month high of $25.32. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $21.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Vishay Intertechnology (NYSE:VSH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $741.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $754.71 million. Vishay Intertechnology had a return on equity of 8.72% and a net margin of 5.48%. The business’s revenue was down 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.68 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 10th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.24%. Vishay Intertechnology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.99%.

Vishay Intertechnology, Inc manufactures and sells discrete semiconductors and passive electronic components in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company operates through Metal Oxide Semiconductor Field Effect Transistors (MOSFETs), Diodes, Optoelectronic Components, Resistors, Inductors, and Capacitors segments.

