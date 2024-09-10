Vital Energy, Inc. (NYSE:VTLE) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Vital Energy, Inc. (NYSE:VTLE – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $55.82.

VTLE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Vital Energy from $52.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Vital Energy from $69.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Vital Energy in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Mizuho raised their price target on Vital Energy from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered Vital Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th.

In related news, CEO M. Jason Pigott acquired 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $37.85 per share, with a total value of $94,625.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 169,389 shares in the company, valued at $6,411,373.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC increased its holdings in Vital Energy by 400.9% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Vital Energy by 42.0% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of Vital Energy by 39.2% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. nVerses Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vital Energy by 100.0% in the second quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new position in Vital Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $147,000. Institutional investors own 86.54% of the company’s stock.

VTLE stock opened at $27.38 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 3.17. Vital Energy has a 1 year low of $27.33 and a 1 year high of $60.10. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Vital Energy (NYSE:VTLE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by ($0.42). The company had revenue of $476.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $468.76 million. Vital Energy had a return on equity of 11.58% and a net margin of 13.97%. Vital Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 42.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.35 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Vital Energy will post 6.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vital Energy, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin of West Texas, the United States. The company was formerly known as Laredo Petroleum, Inc and changed its name to Vital Energy, Inc in January 2023.

