Vitesse Energy, Inc. (NYSE:VTS) Position Lessened by Private Management Group Inc.

Private Management Group Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Vitesse Energy, Inc. (NYSE:VTS – Free Report) by 33.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 103,512 shares of the company’s stock after selling 51,138 shares during the quarter. Private Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Vitesse Energy were worth $2,453,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in Vitesse Energy by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 388,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,205,000 after purchasing an additional 8,185 shares during the period. Oxbow Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vitesse Energy by 32.5% during the second quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 25,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $605,000 after buying an additional 6,262 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vitesse Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vitesse Energy during the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Vitesse Energy by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 42,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,009,000 after buying an additional 1,257 shares in the last quarter. 51.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Vitesse Energy Stock Down 0.5 %

Vitesse Energy stock opened at $24.20 on Tuesday. Vitesse Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.63 and a 52 week high of $26.68. The stock has a market cap of $712.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.81 and a beta of 0.24. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $24.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Vitesse Energy Dividend Announcement

Vitesse Energy ( NYSE:VTS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.01). Vitesse Energy had a net margin of 10.78% and a return on equity of 7.94%. The company had revenue of $66.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.89 million. On average, analysts expect that Vitesse Energy, Inc. will post 1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.525 per share. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.68%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 16th. Vitesse Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 250.00%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Alliance Global Partners cut their target price on Vitesse Energy from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th.

Vitesse Energy Profile

Vitesse Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, development, and production of non-operated oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It owns and acquires non-operated working interest and royalty interest ownership in the Williston Basin properties located in North Dakota and Montana.

