Vodafone Group Public Limited (NASDAQ:VOD) Shares Purchased by Asset Dedication LLC

Asset Dedication LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vodafone Group Public Limited (NASDAQ:VOD – Free Report) by 630.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,634 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC’s holdings in Vodafone Group Public were worth $41,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in Vodafone Group Public by 116.7% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,903 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 2,102 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vodafone Group Public in the first quarter valued at $46,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vodafone Group Public by 230.9% during the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,410 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 3,775 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new position in Vodafone Group Public in the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Pingora Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vodafone Group Public during the 4th quarter worth about $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.84% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Vodafone Group Public in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group lowered shares of Vodafone Group Public from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. New Street Research raised shares of Vodafone Group Public to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Vodafone Group Public from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Vodafone Group Public presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.45.

Vodafone Group Public Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of VOD opened at $10.00 on Tuesday. Vodafone Group Public Limited has a 12 month low of $8.02 and a 12 month high of $10.29. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.31.

Vodafone Group Public Company Profile

Vodafone Group Public Limited Company provides telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. It offers mobile connectivity services comprising end-to-end services for mobile voice and data, messaging, device management, BYOx, and telecoms management, as well as professional and consulting services; and fixed line connectivity, such as fixed voice and data, broadband, software-defined networks, managed WAN, LAN, ethernet, and satellite; and financial services, as well as business and merchant services.

