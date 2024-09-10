VolitionRx (NYSE:VNRX) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of VolitionRx (NYSE:VNRX – Free Report) in a report released on Monday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

VNRX has been the subject of several other research reports. Benchmark reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of VolitionRx in a report on Friday, August 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an overweight rating and issued a $2.50 target price on shares of VolitionRx in a report on Thursday, May 16th.

Get VolitionRx alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on VolitionRx

VolitionRx Stock Down 6.0 %

VNRX stock opened at $0.66 on Monday. VolitionRx has a 52-week low of $0.43 and a 52-week high of $1.38. The firm has a market cap of $60.42 million, a P/E ratio of -1.43 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.73.

VolitionRx (NYSE:VNRX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $0.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.34 million. On average, analysts anticipate that VolitionRx will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at VolitionRx

In related news, Director Guy Archibald Innes acquired 150,000 shares of VolitionRx stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $0.67 per share, for a total transaction of $100,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 406,683 shares in the company, valued at $272,477.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 12.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

VolitionRx Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

VolitionRx Limited, a multi-national epigenetics company, engages in the development of blood tests to help diagnose and monitor a range of cancers, and sepsis and COVID-19 in the United States and internationally. The company offers Nu.Q Vet, a cancer screening test for dogs and other animals; Nu.Q Nets for monitoring the immune system; Nu.Q Cancer for monitoring disease progression, response to treatment and minimal residual disease; Capture-PCR, an isolating and capturing circulating tumor derived DNA from plasma samples for early cancer detection; and Nu.Q Discover, a solution to profiling nucleosomes.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for VolitionRx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VolitionRx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.