VTEX (NYSE:VTEX) Shares Bought by Acadian Asset Management LLC

Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in VTEX (NYSE:VTEX – Free Report) by 23.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,689,205 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 315,507 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned about 0.92% of VTEX worth $12,233,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Absoluto Partners Gestao de Recursos Ltda acquired a new position in VTEX in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,899,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in VTEX by 153.4% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 913,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,468,000 after purchasing an additional 553,193 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in VTEX by 1,856.3% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 247,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,025,000 after buying an additional 235,199 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP increased its position in VTEX by 180.7% in the fourth quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 140,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $963,000 after buying an additional 90,149 shares during the period. Finally, Banco BTG Pactual S.A. lifted its stake in VTEX by 102.6% in the first quarter. Banco BTG Pactual S.A. now owns 118,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $968,000 after buying an additional 60,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VTEX stock opened at $6.70 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.61 and a quick ratio of 3.61. VTEX has a 1-year low of $4.66 and a 1-year high of $9.59. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $6.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.37. The company has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -167.50 and a beta of 1.39.

VTEX ( NYSE:VTEX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $56.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.45 million. VTEX had a net margin of 1.51% and a return on equity of 1.36%. The company’s revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.04) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that VTEX will post 0.06 EPS for the current year.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of VTEX from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.40.

VTEX provides software-as-a-service digital commerce platform for enterprise brands and retailers. Its platform enables customers to execute their commerce strategy, including building online stores, integrating, and managing orders across channels, and creating marketplaces to sell products from third-party vendors.

