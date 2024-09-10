W Advisors LLC Has $1.32 Million Stock Holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

W Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 0.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 9,036 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. W Advisors LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $1,321,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lynch & Associates IN raised its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Lynch & Associates IN now owns 91,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,366,000 after acquiring an additional 2,293 shares during the period. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.5% during the second quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 126,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,555,000 after purchasing an additional 1,924 shares during the period. Fiducient Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $660,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 28.8% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 923,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,977,000 after purchasing an additional 206,671 shares during the period. Finally, Chris Bulman Inc acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the 2nd quarter valued at $308,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.55% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on JNJ. StockNews.com cut shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $167.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $175.00 price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $160.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $215.00 price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Monday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $173.21.

Johnson & Johnson Price Performance

Shares of JNJ stock opened at $166.61 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $157.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $153.81. The company has a market cap of $401.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Johnson & Johnson has a twelve month low of $143.13 and a twelve month high of $168.85.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The company reported $2.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $22.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.33 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 46.34% and a return on equity of 36.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.80 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Johnson & Johnson Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 27th will be given a $1.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 27th. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.98%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.92%.

Insider Transactions at Johnson & Johnson

In related news, VP Robert J. Decker sold 5,635 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.06, for a total value of $930,113.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 18,973 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,131,683.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Innovative Medicine segment offers products for various therapeutic areas, such as immunology, including rheumatoid arthritis, psoriatic arthritis, inflammatory bowel disease, and psoriasis; infectious diseases comprising HIV/AIDS; neuroscience, consisting of mood disorders, neurodegenerative disorders, and schizophrenia; oncology, such as prostate cancer, hematologic malignancies, lung cancer, and bladder cancer; cardiovascular and metabolism, including thrombosis, diabetes, and macular degeneration; and pulmonary hypertension comprising pulmonary arterial hypertension through retailers, wholesalers, distributors, hospitals, and healthcare professionals for prescription use.

