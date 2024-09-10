Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) Shares Sold by National Bank of Canada FI

National Bank of Canada FI reduced its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Free Report) by 19.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 514,766 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 125,132 shares during the quarter. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $5,948,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TD Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 24.9% in the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 379,029 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $4,584,000 after buying an additional 75,557 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 648.5% during the 2nd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 144,384 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,746,000 after purchasing an additional 125,094 shares during the period. Midland Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 49.2% during the second quarter. Midland Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 17,366 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 5,729 shares during the last quarter. CM Management LLC grew its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 7.1% in the second quarter. CM Management LLC now owns 150,000 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,814,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 1.0% in the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 237,502 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $2,873,000 after purchasing an additional 2,393 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.59% of the company’s stock.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Trading Up 1.6 %

NASDAQ WBA opened at $8.91 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.46. The stock has a market cap of $7.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.32, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.70. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.46 and a 52 week high of $27.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Dividend Announcement

Walgreens Boots Alliance ( NASDAQ:WBA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 27th. The pharmacy operator reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $36.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.94 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a positive return on equity of 12.63% and a negative net margin of 3.99%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.00 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 2.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 21st. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s payout ratio is -14.84%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on WBA. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $20.00 to $13.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 28th. TD Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $35.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $13.00 to $9.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $17.00 to $10.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $22.00 to $13.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.19.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Company Profile

(Free Report)

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a healthcare, pharmacy, and retail company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Retail Pharmacy, International, and U.S. Healthcare. The U.S. Retail Pharmacy segment engages in operation of the retail drugstores, health and wellness services, specialty, and home delivery pharmacy services, which offers health and wellness, beauty, personal care and consumables, and general merchandise.

