Weatherford International plc (NASDAQ:WFRD) EVP David John Reed Sells 6,805 Shares of Stock

Weatherford International plc (NASDAQ:WFRD – Get Free Report) EVP David John Reed sold 6,805 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.96, for a total value of $639,397.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Weatherford International Stock Performance

Shares of WFRD opened at $90.95 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $112.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $115.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.99. Weatherford International plc has a 52-week low of $82.16 and a 52-week high of $135.00.

Weatherford International (NASDAQ:WFRD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.42 billion. Weatherford International had a return on equity of 49.69% and a net margin of 9.19%. Weatherford International’s revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.12 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Weatherford International plc will post 6.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Weatherford International Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 13th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 13th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. Weatherford International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.18%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on Weatherford International in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $155.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America upped their price target on Weatherford International from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Barclays upped their price target on Weatherford International from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Raymond James dropped their price target on Weatherford International from $161.00 to $158.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 price target on shares of Weatherford International in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $153.88.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Weatherford International

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in Weatherford International by 31.0% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 359 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its position in shares of Weatherford International by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 1,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC increased its position in shares of Weatherford International by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 11,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,307,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of Weatherford International by 50.4% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of Weatherford International by 23.4% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. 97.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Weatherford International

Weatherford International plc, an energy services company, provides equipment and services for the drilling, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention of oil, geothermal, and natural gas wells worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Drilling and Evaluation; Well Construction and Completions; and Production and Intervention.

