Wedbush Comments on Toast, Inc.’s Q1 2025 Earnings (NYSE:TOST)

Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Wedbush issued their Q1 2025 earnings estimates for Toast in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, September 6th. Wedbush analyst N. Setyan expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.06 for the quarter. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Toast’s current full-year earnings is ($0.10) per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Toast’s Q2 2025 earnings at $0.10 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.11 EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at $0.09 EPS.

Get Toast alerts:

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on TOST. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Toast from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Baird R W lowered shares of Toast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $27.00 target price on shares of Toast in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Toast from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Toast in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.22.

Toast Price Performance

Shares of TOST opened at $23.62 on Monday. Toast has a 12-month low of $13.77 and a 12-month high of $27.90. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $24.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.89 billion, a PE ratio of -47.24 and a beta of 1.75.

Toast (NYSE:TOST – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.04. Toast had a negative return on equity of 11.27% and a negative net margin of 3.10%. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.19) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 27.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CRO Jonathan Vassil sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.55, for a total value of $2,555,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 31,919 shares in the company, valued at approximately $815,530.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Toast news, CEO Aman Narang sold 6,355 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.64, for a total value of $162,942.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,131,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,999,942.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CRO Jonathan Vassil sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.55, for a total transaction of $2,555,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 31,919 shares in the company, valued at $815,530.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 418,352 shares of company stock valued at $10,526,982 over the last 90 days. 13.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Toast

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in Toast in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $618,000. Kampmann Melissa S. purchased a new position in shares of Toast during the second quarter valued at $1,122,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of Toast by 1.2% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 35,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $927,000 after buying an additional 421 shares in the last quarter. Ascent Group LLC purchased a new stake in Toast in the 2nd quarter worth about $333,000. Finally, Scientech Research LLC purchased a new stake in Toast in the 2nd quarter worth about $236,000. 82.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Toast

(Get Free Report)

Toast, Inc operates a cloud-based digital technology platform for the restaurant industry in the United States, Ireland, and India. The company offers software products for restaurant operations and point of sale, such as Toast POS, Toast now, multi-location management, kitchen display system, Toast mobile order and pay, Toast catering and events, Toast invoicing, Toast tables, and restaurant retail; and hardware products, including Toast flex, Toast flex for guest, Toast go 2, Toast tap, kiosks, and Delphi by Toast.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Toast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.