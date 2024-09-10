Wedbush Comments on Zscaler, Inc.’s Q1 2025 Earnings (NASDAQ:ZS)

Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS – Free Report) – Research analysts at Wedbush lowered their Q1 2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Zscaler in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, September 4th. Wedbush analyst D. Ives now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.31) for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.01). Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $220.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Zscaler’s current full-year earnings is ($0.92) per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Zscaler’s Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.26) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.24) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.23) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($1.03) EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at ($0.14) EPS and Q4 2026 earnings at ($0.10) EPS.

Get Zscaler alerts:

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, September 3rd. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.18. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 2.66% and a negative return on equity of 3.75%. The company had revenue of $592.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $567.46 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.17) earnings per share. Zscaler’s quarterly revenue was up 30.3% on a year-over-year basis.

ZS has been the subject of several other reports. BTIG Research dropped their price objective on Zscaler from $220.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Zscaler from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $265.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Zscaler from $182.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Mizuho cut shares of Zscaler from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $220.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on Zscaler from $255.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Zscaler presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $218.39.

Get Our Latest Research Report on ZS

Zscaler Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of ZS opened at $159.16 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Zscaler has a 12 month low of $146.59 and a 12 month high of $259.61. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $186.86 and its 200-day moving average is $186.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.06 billion, a PE ratio of -312.08 and a beta of 0.82.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ZS. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Zscaler by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Zscaler by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 1,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 18.4% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 11,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,446,000 after purchasing an additional 1,715 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in shares of Zscaler by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 3,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $781,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Zscaler by 24.5% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 249 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. 46.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Zscaler

In related news, CFO Remo Canessa sold 4,689 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.93, for a total transaction of $848,380.77. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 251,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,497,924.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 19.20% of the company’s stock.

Zscaler Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Zscaler Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zscaler and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.