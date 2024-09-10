Wedbush Comments on Zscaler, Inc.’s Q1 2025 Earnings (NASDAQ:ZS)

Posted by on Sep 10th, 2024

Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZSFree Report) – Research analysts at Wedbush lowered their Q1 2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Zscaler in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, September 4th. Wedbush analyst D. Ives now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.31) for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.01). Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $220.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Zscaler’s current full-year earnings is ($0.92) per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Zscaler’s Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.26) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.24) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.23) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($1.03) EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at ($0.14) EPS and Q4 2026 earnings at ($0.10) EPS.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZSGet Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, September 3rd. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.18. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 2.66% and a negative return on equity of 3.75%. The company had revenue of $592.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $567.46 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.17) earnings per share. Zscaler’s quarterly revenue was up 30.3% on a year-over-year basis.

ZS has been the subject of several other reports. BTIG Research dropped their price objective on Zscaler from $220.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Zscaler from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $265.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Zscaler from $182.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Mizuho cut shares of Zscaler from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $220.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on Zscaler from $255.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Zscaler presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $218.39.

Get Our Latest Research Report on ZS

Zscaler Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of ZS opened at $159.16 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Zscaler has a 12 month low of $146.59 and a 12 month high of $259.61. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $186.86 and its 200-day moving average is $186.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.06 billion, a PE ratio of -312.08 and a beta of 0.82.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ZS. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Zscaler by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Zscaler by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 1,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 18.4% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 11,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,446,000 after purchasing an additional 1,715 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in shares of Zscaler by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 3,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $781,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Zscaler by 24.5% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 249 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. 46.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Zscaler

In related news, CFO Remo Canessa sold 4,689 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.93, for a total transaction of $848,380.77. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 251,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,497,924.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 19.20% of the company’s stock.

Zscaler Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

See Also

Earnings History and Estimates for Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS)

Receive News & Ratings for Zscaler Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zscaler and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.