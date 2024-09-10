Wedbush Weighs in on GameStop Corp.’s FY2027 Earnings (NYSE:GME)

GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Wedbush issued their FY2027 earnings per share estimates for GameStop in a research note issued to investors on Friday, September 6th. Wedbush analyst M. Pachter expects that the company will earn $0.04 per share for the year. Wedbush currently has a “Underperform” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for GameStop’s current full-year earnings is $0.08 per share.

GameStop (NYSE:GME – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, June 7th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.03). GameStop had a net margin of 0.51% and a return on equity of 1.78%. The firm had revenue of $881.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $995.30 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.14) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded GameStop to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 26th.

GME opened at $24.25 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $23.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 2.22. GameStop has a fifty-two week low of $9.95 and a fifty-two week high of $64.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 303.16 and a beta of -0.17.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AlphaMark Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of GameStop by 41.7% in the second quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 1,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in GameStop in the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of GameStop by 32.9% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of GameStop by 147.2% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 5,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 3,025 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of GameStop by 115.6% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,426 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.21% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Lawrence Cheng purchased 4,140 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $24.85 per share, with a total value of $102,879.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 69,228 shares in the company, valued at $1,720,315.80. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Lawrence Cheng acquired 4,140 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $24.85 per share, for a total transaction of $102,879.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 69,228 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,720,315.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Mark Haymond Robinson sold 2,215 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.33, for a total value of $58,320.95. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 48,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,274,582.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,183 shares of company stock worth $81,001 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 12.28% of the company’s stock.

GameStop Corp., a specialty retailer, provides games and entertainment products through its stores and ecommerce platforms in the United States, Canada, Australia, and Europe. The company sells new and pre-owned gaming platforms; accessories, such as controllers, gaming headsets, and virtual reality products; new and pre-owned gaming software; and in-game digital currency, digital downloadable content, and full-game downloads.

