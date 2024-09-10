Wells Fargo & Company Boosts KB Home (NYSE:KBH) Price Target to $80.00

KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Free Report) had its price target raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research note released on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the construction company’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on KBH. Zelman & Associates reissued an underperform rating and issued a $69.00 target price on shares of KB Home in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on KB Home from $86.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on KB Home from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Wedbush raised their target price on KB Home from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on KB Home from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $73.71.

KBH opened at $80.04 on Monday. KB Home has a twelve month low of $42.11 and a twelve month high of $88.31. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $78.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.90. The stock has a market cap of $6.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.59, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.81.

KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 18th. The construction company reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.37. KB Home had a return on equity of 15.66% and a net margin of 9.43%. The business had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that KB Home will post 8.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 8th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 8th. KB Home’s payout ratio is 13.23%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KBH. Norges Bank purchased a new position in KB Home during the fourth quarter worth about $36,761,000. LSV Asset Management grew its position in KB Home by 118.4% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,056,400 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $74,138,000 after buying an additional 572,800 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank AB purchased a new position in KB Home during the first quarter worth about $13,047,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its position in KB Home by 754.7% during the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 206,789 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $14,512,000 after buying an additional 182,595 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in KB Home by 9.6% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,684,863 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $118,244,000 after purchasing an additional 147,326 shares during the last quarter. 96.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, second move-up, and active adult homebuyers.

