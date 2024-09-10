Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN) Receives Equal Weight Rating from Stephens

Stephens reaffirmed their equal weight rating on shares of Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN – Free Report) in a research report report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. Stephens currently has a $19.00 price objective on the restaurant operator’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on WEN. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Wendy’s from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Wendy’s from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Wendy’s from $23.00 to $19.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Wendy’s from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Finally, Wedbush restated a neutral rating and set a $19.50 price target on shares of Wendy’s in a report on Thursday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Wendy’s presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $20.13.

Wendy’s Stock Up 0.9 %

NASDAQ:WEN opened at $17.15 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $16.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.32, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.01. Wendy’s has a 1-year low of $15.61 and a 1-year high of $20.84.

Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The restaurant operator reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.01). Wendy’s had a return on equity of 67.74% and a net margin of 9.18%. The company had revenue of $570.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $577.15 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.28 earnings per share. Wendy’s’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Wendy’s will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.83%. Wendy’s’s dividend payout ratio is 101.01%.

In other Wendy’s news, Director Matthew H. Peltz sold 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.18, for a total value of $17,180,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,943,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $256,728,745.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 17.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Wendy’s by 1,807.8% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 48,057 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $936,000 after buying an additional 45,538 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Wendy’s by 22.2% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,220 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 586 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wendy’s in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $279,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Wendy’s by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,706,052 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $91,674,000 after buying an additional 31,341 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in shares of Wendy’s by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 50,403 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $982,000 after buying an additional 3,290 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.96% of the company’s stock.

The Wendy's Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a quick-service restaurant company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Wendy's U.S., Wendy's International, and Global Real Estate & Development segments. The company is involved in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants specializing in hamburger sandwiches.

