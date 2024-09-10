WesBanco (NASDAQ:WSBC) Receives Sector Perform Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed their sector perform rating on shares of WesBanco (NASDAQ:WSBC – Free Report) in a research report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $35.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock.

WSBC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. DA Davidson raised their price objective on WesBanco from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on WesBanco from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Hovde Group increased their price objective on shares of WesBanco from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Stephens boosted their target price on shares of WesBanco from $27.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $34.71.

WesBanco Stock Performance

Shares of WesBanco stock opened at $30.58 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a PE ratio of 12.74 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.99. WesBanco has a one year low of $23.00 and a one year high of $34.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94.

WesBanco (NASDAQ:WSBC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $234.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $148.40 million. WesBanco had a return on equity of 5.90% and a net margin of 15.22%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. Research analysts expect that WesBanco will post 2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WesBanco Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 6th. WesBanco’s payout ratio is 60.00%.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Michael L. Perkins sold 5,363 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.19, for a total transaction of $161,908.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,817 shares in the company, valued at $1,413,405.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 3.44% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quarry LP grew its stake in shares of WesBanco by 215.3% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,337 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 913 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in WesBanco in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of WesBanco by 214.5% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,384 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 944 shares during the period. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WesBanco during the 2nd quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, TFO Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of WesBanco by 26,200.0% during the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,156 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 3,144 shares in the last quarter. 61.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WesBanco Company Profile

WesBanco, Inc operates as the bank holding company for WesBanco Bank, Inc that provides retail banking, corporate banking, personal and corporate trust, brokerage, mortgage banking, and insurance services to individuals and businesses in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Community Banking, and Trust and Investment Services.

