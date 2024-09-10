WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX) Shares Bought by Quest Partners LLC

Quest Partners LLC raised its stake in WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX – Free Report) by 237,100.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,488 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,484 shares during the period. Quest Partners LLC’s holdings in WEX were worth $1,681,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ballentine Partners LLC raised its position in WEX by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 2,238 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $396,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Weil Company Inc. increased its holdings in shares of WEX by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter. Weil Company Inc. now owns 13,170 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,333,000 after acquiring an additional 2,199 shares during the last quarter. Wisconsin Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of WEX by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wisconsin Capital Management LLC now owns 29,272 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,185,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Versor Investments LP increased its holdings in shares of WEX by 59.3% in the 2nd quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 5,384 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $954,000 after acquiring an additional 2,005 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc increased its holdings in shares of WEX by 41.6% in the 2nd quarter. Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc now owns 1,996 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $354,000 after acquiring an additional 586 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.47% of the company’s stock.

WEX Stock Up 3.3 %

WEX opened at $192.53 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $181.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $200.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.54. WEX Inc. has a 12 month low of $161.95 and a 12 month high of $244.04.

Analyst Ratings Changes

WEX ( NYSE:WEX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $3.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.20 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $673.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $677.44 million. WEX had a return on equity of 31.05% and a net margin of 9.32%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that WEX Inc. will post 13.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WEX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on WEX from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 26th. William Blair upgraded WEX to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on WEX from $275.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on WEX from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, WEX currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $239.58.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Jagtar Narula sold 540 shares of WEX stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $102,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,449,320. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Jagtar Narula sold 540 shares of WEX stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $102,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,449,320. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Melanie J. Tinto sold 1,564 shares of WEX stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.04, for a total value of $289,402.56. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,565,623.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 5,477 shares of company stock valued at $993,307. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

WEX Company Profile

(Free Report)

WEX Inc operates a commerce platform in the United States and internationally. The Mobility segment offers fleet vehicle payment solutions, transaction processing, and information management services; and provides account activation and account retention services; authorization and billing inquiries, and account maintenance services; account management; credit and collections services; merchant services; analytics solutions; and ancillary services and offerings.

Featured Articles

