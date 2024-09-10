William Blair Weighs in on Korn Ferry’s FY2025 Earnings (NYSE:KFY)

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY – Free Report) – Research analysts at William Blair increased their FY2025 EPS estimates for Korn Ferry in a note issued to investors on Friday, September 6th. William Blair analyst T. Romeo now anticipates that the business services provider will earn $4.79 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $4.75. The consensus estimate for Korn Ferry’s current full-year earnings is $4.83 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Korn Ferry’s Q1 2026 earnings at $1.25 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $1.34 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $1.31 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $1.47 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $5.37 EPS.

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 5th. The business services provider reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.06. Korn Ferry had a net margin of 6.68% and a return on equity of 13.73%. The business had revenue of $682.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $663.84 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.99 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $78.00 target price (up previously from $74.00) on shares of Korn Ferry in a research report on Friday, June 14th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Korn Ferry from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 7th. StockNews.com raised shares of Korn Ferry from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Korn Ferry from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.00.

Shares of KFY stock opened at $68.99 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Korn Ferry has a 12-month low of $44.45 and a 12-month high of $75.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.43 and a beta of 1.54. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $69.50 and its 200 day moving average is $66.10.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KFY. Pzena Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Korn Ferry in the 4th quarter worth $53,304,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in shares of Korn Ferry by 1,846.0% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 886,993 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $59,553,000 after buying an additional 841,413 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Korn Ferry during the 1st quarter valued at about $52,948,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Korn Ferry during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,347,000. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Korn Ferry during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,590,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.82% of the company’s stock.

In other Korn Ferry news, CEO Mark Arian sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.73, for a total value of $333,650.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 96,484 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,438,377.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 19th. Korn Ferry’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.96%.

Korn Ferry, together with its subsidiaries, provides organizational consulting services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consulting, Digital, Executive Search, and Recruitment Process Outsourcing (RPO) & Professional Search. The company provides executive search services to recruit board level, chief executive, other senior executive, and general management talent of organizations.

