Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW) Shares Purchased by TD Asset Management Inc

TD Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW – Free Report) by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 60,573 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,288 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public were worth $15,879,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of WTW. Richardson Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in Willis Towers Watson Public during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. American National Bank acquired a new stake in Willis Towers Watson Public in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC raised its position in Willis Towers Watson Public by 136.5% in the 1st quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services acquired a new stake in Willis Towers Watson Public in the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new stake in Willis Towers Watson Public in the 2nd quarter valued at about $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.09% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WTW has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays initiated coverage on Willis Towers Watson Public in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $278.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Willis Towers Watson Public from $275.00 to $272.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Truist Financial raised their target price on Willis Towers Watson Public from $310.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Willis Towers Watson Public from $318.00 to $321.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Roth Mkm raised their price target on Willis Towers Watson Public from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $298.73.

Willis Towers Watson Public Stock Performance

Shares of WTW stock opened at $294.36 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Willis Towers Watson Public Limited has a 12-month low of $201.41 and a 12-month high of $296.45. The company has a market cap of $29.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.74. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $276.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $267.53.

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WTW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $2.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.27 billion. Willis Towers Watson Public had a return on equity of 16.97% and a net margin of 11.24%. Willis Towers Watson Public’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.05 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Willis Towers Watson Public Limited will post 16.51 EPS for the current year.

Willis Towers Watson Public Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. Willis Towers Watson Public’s payout ratio is currently 35.31%.

Willis Towers Watson Public Company Profile

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. It operates through two segments: Health, Wealth & Career and Risk & Broking. The company offers strategy and design consulting, plan management service and support, broking and administration services for health, wellbeing, and other group benefit program, including medical, dental, disability, life, voluntary benefits and other coverages; actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for pension and retirement savings plans; retirement consulting services and solutions; and integrated solutions that consists of investment discretionary management, pension administration, core actuarial, and communication and change management assistance services.

