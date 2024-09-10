WisdomTree U.S. Dividend ex-Financials Fund (NYSEARCA:DTN) Stock Price Down 0.1%

WisdomTree U.S. Dividend ex-Financials Fund (NYSEARCA:DTN – Get Free Report) shares fell 0.1% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $100.94 and last traded at $101.81. 28,200 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 1% from the average session volume of 27,790 shares. The stock had previously closed at $101.90.
The firm has a 50-day moving average of $101.81.
About WisdomTree U.S. Dividend ex-Financials Fund
WisdomTree Dividend ex-Financials Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the WisdomTree Dividend ex-Financials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of high dividend-yielding stocks outside the financial sector. The Index consists primarily of large and mid-capitalization companies listed on the United States stock exchanges that pass WisdomTree Investments market capitalization, liquidity and selection requirements.
