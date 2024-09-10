Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) Director George J. Still, Jr. Sells 7,500 Shares of Stock

Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Free Report) Director George J. Still, Jr. sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.45, for a total value of $1,915,875.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 90,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,990,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of Workday stock opened at $253.52 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 2.04. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $233.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $244.36. Workday, Inc. has a 1 year low of $199.81 and a 1 year high of $311.28. The stock has a market cap of $67.18 billion, a PE ratio of 45.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.47 and a beta of 1.35.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 22nd. The software maker reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.10. Workday had a net margin of 19.59% and a return on equity of 5.34%. The business had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.40 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Workday, Inc. will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Workday in the 4th quarter valued at $1,491,149,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in Workday by 79.1% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,302,008 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $514,637,000 after acquiring an additional 1,016,394 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Workday by 17,345.2% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 930,701 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $208,068,000 after purchasing an additional 925,366 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Workday by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,448,125 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,988,549,000 after purchasing an additional 437,215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D1 Capital Partners L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Workday by 152.1% during the 2nd quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 518,000 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $115,804,000 after purchasing an additional 312,500 shares during the last quarter. 89.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on Workday from $320.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Workday from $310.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 24th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Workday from $280.00 to $255.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Workday from $310.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Workday from $262.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Workday has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $288.15.

About Workday

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

