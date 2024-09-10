Worldline (OTCMKTS:WWLNF) Rating Increased to Hold at New Street Research

Worldline (OTCMKTS:WWLNF – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at New Street Research to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

Worldline Price Performance

WWLNF opened at $9.77 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.52. Worldline has a fifty-two week low of $9.77 and a fifty-two week high of $38.00.

Worldline Company Profile

Worldline SA provides payments and transactional services to financial institutions, merchants, corporations, and government agencies in Northern Europe, Central and Eastern Europe, Southern Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Merchant Services; Financial Services; and Mobility & e-Transactional Services segments.

