W&T Offshore, Inc. (NYSE:WTI) to Post Q3 2024 Earnings of ($0.11) Per Share, Zacks Research Forecasts

W&T Offshore, Inc. (NYSE:WTI – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research decreased their Q3 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of W&T Offshore in a research report issued on Wednesday, September 4th. Zacks Research analyst N. Banerjee now expects that the oil and gas company will earn ($0.11) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.10). The consensus estimate for W&T Offshore’s current full-year earnings is ($0.34) per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for W&T Offshore’s FY2024 earnings at ($0.29) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.09) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.34) EPS.

W&T Offshore (NYSE:WTI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.02). W&T Offshore had a negative return on equity of 103.71% and a negative net margin of 4.51%. The business had revenue of $142.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $148.05 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.08) earnings per share. The company's revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, StockNews.com cut W&T Offshore from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd.

W&T Offshore Trading Up 0.5 %

NYSE WTI opened at $2.03 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.37. W&T Offshore has a 12 month low of $1.98 and a 12 month high of $4.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.32, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The company has a market capitalization of $298.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.53 and a beta of 1.40.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On W&T Offshore

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of W&T Offshore by 36.9% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 160,843 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $524,000 after acquiring an additional 43,376 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in W&T Offshore by 232.2% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 850,255 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,772,000 after purchasing an additional 594,333 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in W&T Offshore during the fourth quarter worth $263,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its position in shares of W&T Offshore by 81.2% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 262,124 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $855,000 after buying an additional 117,462 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of W&T Offshore during the 4th quarter worth $758,000. 42.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

W&T Offshore Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 20th were paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 20th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.97%. W&T Offshore’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -26.66%.

About W&T Offshore



W&T Offshore, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas producer, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Gulf of Mexico. The company sells crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. W&T Offshore, Inc was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

