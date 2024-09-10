Xaar (LON:XAR) Share Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $123.50

Xaar plc (LON:XAR – Get Free Report) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 123.50 ($1.62) and traded as low as GBX 106.75 ($1.40). Xaar shares last traded at GBX 106.75 ($1.40), with a volume of 322 shares.

Xaar Trading Up 1.8 %

The firm has a market capitalization of £84.71 million, a PE ratio of -3,558.33, a PEG ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a current ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.06. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 129.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 123.50.

About Xaar

Xaar plc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells printheads and associated products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and the Americas. It operates through four segments: Printhead, Product Print Systems, Digital Imaging, and Ink Supply Systems segments. The company offers print head products; digital imaging solutions, comprising digital inkjet label presses and digital pathology scanners; industrial ink management and supply systems for digital inkjet; electronic products; industrial printing machines; and system components, such as ink system test kit, print manager, hydra ink supply system, midas ink supply system, inkjet development system, head personality card 1000, and 2001+ head personality card.

