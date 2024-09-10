Xtant Medical (NYSEAMERICAN:XTNT) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Xtant Medical Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:XTNT – Get Free Report) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.60. Xtant Medical shares last traded at $0.59, with a volume of 40,361 shares.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, BTIG Research upped their price objective on Xtant Medical from $2.00 to $3.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th.

Xtant Medical Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $76.90 million, a P/E ratio of -59.01 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Xtant Medical (NYSEAMERICAN:XTNT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The medical device company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $29.94 million during the quarter. Xtant Medical had a negative return on equity of 6.71% and a negative net margin of 3.00%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Xtant Medical stock. Juniper Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Xtant Medical Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:XTNT – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 348,399 shares of the medical device company’s stock, valued at approximately $408,000. Xtant Medical accounts for approximately 0.2% of Juniper Investment Company LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Juniper Investment Company LLC owned about 0.27% of Xtant Medical as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.33% of the company’s stock.

About Xtant Medical

Xtant Medical Holdings, Inc provides regenerative medicine products and medical devices for orthopedic and neurological surgeons. It offers OsteoSponge that provides a natural scaffold for cellular in-growth and exposes bone-forming proteins to the healing environment; OsteoSelect DBM Putty to mold into any shape and compressed into bony voids; OsteoSelect PLUS DBM Putty to deliver handling properties and ensure patient safety through validated terminal sterilization; 3Demin, a family of allografts that maximizes osteoconductivity and the osteoinductive potential of human bone; OsteoFactor, a processed allograft that contains retained growth factors found within the endosteum layer of allograft bone; OsteoVive Plus, a growth factor enriched cellular bone matrix; and nanOss family of products that provide osteoconductive nano-structured hydroxyapatite and an engineered extracellular matrix bioscaffold collagen carrier.

Featured Stories

