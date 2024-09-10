Xtrackers Emerging Markets Carbon Reduction and Climate Improvers ETF (NYSEARCA:EMCR) Trading Up 0.8%

Shares of Xtrackers Emerging Markets Carbon Reduction and Climate Improvers ETF (NYSEARCA:EMCR – Get Free Report) traded up 0.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $29.78 and last traded at $29.67. 5,866 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 179,945 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.43.

Xtrackers Emerging Markets Carbon Reduction and Climate Improvers ETF Trading Up 0.8 %

The company has a market capitalization of $385.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.84 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.23.

Get Xtrackers Emerging Markets Carbon Reduction and Climate Improvers ETF alerts:

Institutional Trading of Xtrackers Emerging Markets Carbon Reduction and Climate Improvers ETF

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Xtrackers Emerging Markets Carbon Reduction and Climate Improvers ETF stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Xtrackers Emerging Markets Carbon Reduction and Climate Improvers ETF (NYSEARCA:EMCR – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 380,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,534,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC owned 2.07% of Xtrackers Emerging Markets Carbon Reduction and Climate Improvers ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

About Xtrackers Emerging Markets Carbon Reduction and Climate Improvers ETF

The Xtrackers Emerging Markets Carbon Reduction and Climate Improvers ETF (EMCR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap emerging market stocks that are selected based on ESG criteria. Holdings are weighted in tiers, in favor of low carbon intensity EMCR was launched on Dec 6, 2018 and is managed by Xtrackers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Xtrackers Emerging Markets Carbon Reduction and Climate Improvers ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xtrackers Emerging Markets Carbon Reduction and Climate Improvers ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.